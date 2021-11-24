Last of Northwest Arkansas drug ring sentenced to prison

FAYETTEVILLE -- The last of 15 people convicted of federal drug and money laundering charges pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court.

The Drug Enforcement Administration started an investigation into drug trafficking and money laundering in Northwest Arkansas in the spring of 2019. Agents from the Western District of Arkansas investigated a drug trafficking ring led by Nathan Martin for about a year.

The investigation resulted in the arrest, prosecution and imprisonment of 15 drug traffickers and money launderers and the seizure of 28 kilograms of methamphetamine, 415 grams of heroin, 61 grams of fentanyl, five firearms and more than $43,000 derived from drug trafficking.

Martin, 36, of Rogers, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in federal prison for aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine, four years of supervised release and a $9,900 fine.

Here's a look at the others who were sentenced earlier:

• Karla Avelar-Mejia, 23, of Rogers, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, five years, three years supervised release and a fine of $1,400.

• Evan Boyd, 26, of Spring-dale, distribution of methamphetamine, 10 years and eight months, three years supervised release and a fine of $2,400.

• Gary Boyd, 40, of Bella Vista, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 15 years, three years supervised release and a fine of $1,900.

• Patrick Ford, 23, of Rogers, distribution of methamphetamine, 10 years, five years supervised release and a fine of $2,400.

• Humberto Noel Gonzalez, 38, of Rogers, distribution of methamphetamine, six years, six months, three years supervised release and a fine of $1,400.

• Christopher Lee Jackson, 59, of Rogers, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 100 months, three years supervised release.

• Michael Moran, 38, of Bentonville, distribution of heroin, 120 months, three years supervised release and a fine of $1,400.

• Thomas Porras, 32, of Bentonville, distribution of methamphetamine, eight years, four months, four years supervised release and a fine of $1,400.

• Katie Putty, 41, of Springdale, distribution of methamphetamine, two years, six months, three years supervised release and a fine of $1,400.

• Dakota Siller, 26, of Springdale, conspiracy to commit money laundering, seven years, three years supervised release and a fine of $1,400.

• Ruben Zapien, 35, of Rogers, aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine, 15 years, eight months, five years supervised release and a fine of $900.

• Natalie Urbina, 26, of Rogers, aiding and abetting possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, seven years, three months, four years supervised release and a fine of $900.

• Bernardo Carcamo, 29, of Rogers, aiding and abetting possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, five years, three months, four years supervised release and a fine of $900.

• Helena Belena Sorimle, 23, of Springdale, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, three years, six months four years supervised release and a fine of $400.