I had never considered that efforts to protect Americans from illness and agonizing deaths could be equated to murdering 6 million humans. But then, I am from a time when "Do unto others as you would have others do unto you" and "l am my brother's keeper" were basic tenets of American/Christian behavior. I fear that we have fallen far below our past standards.

Joining in efforts to protect our nation from the ravages--health and financial--of covid-19 is no less than required by our shared humanity. As has been written, "No man is an island."

A recent Sunday's letter-writer from Mountain Home undoubtedly accepts many benefits from others who contribute in many ways which make possible the lives we all enjoy. Precautions taken to prevent disease transmission are no more a burden in reality than the precautions taken to provide for safe food and water.

The refusal to assist in protecting our neighbors and our communities from disease is, I believe, based in an inability to imagine how interdependent we really are on each other. This loss of empathy is being furthered by political winds which further divide us into opposing political camps.

Are 800,000 covid-19 deaths not going to be enough?

DENNIS A. BERRY

Bryant

Protect legal system

Suppose you have been accused of a crime. Should you have to prove you did not commit that crime or should the accuser or their representative have to prove you committed the crime?

In our justice system, as in that of most other countries, one might commit a heinous crime and that act be recorded and reported on all forms of local and national media. However, if the perpetrator does not confess, that person is only an alleged perpetrator. Stated in another way, you are innocent until it is proven you are guilty in a court of law.

The failure to conclude someone is guilty of a crime does not mean they are innocent. In fact, what the "innocent until proven guilty" part of our common-law justice system attempts to guarantee is that, as responsible citizens of our nation, we had rather let the guilty go free than punish the innocent.

The legal system we have, flawed as it may be, is designed to protect all of us, and we should make any amount of effort needed to protect it.

One reason our freedom of speech is so precious is that one is welcome to voice, in a non-threatening way, an opinion about the outcome of any event. That right extends to conclusions reached as a result of some legal action. Moreover, that voice is welcome to raise itself to a crescendo level via demonstrations. Even if we vehemently disagree with that outcome, when all is said and done, one should ask if one wants to return to when lynching was our solution to perceived failures of our system of justice.

If not, then we must agree to peacefully disagree, recognize no system works perfectly, and protect our legal system that guarantees one is innocent until proven guilty.

PHILLIP TAYLOR

Fayetteville