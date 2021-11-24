LR officer accused of database misuse

Little Rock Police arrested one of their own officers after an investigation determined that he had used a police database to view and possibly share a citizen's personal information, according to a news release and police report.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]





Officer Miles McWayne faces a misdemeanor charge after a person reported Aug. 3 that McWayne used the Arkansas Crime Information Center and National Crime Information Center databases to get his personal information without permission. The victim told police McWayne then shared these details, although it was not immediately clear with whom.

McWayne, who was hired in February 2017, was relieved of duty during the investigation.