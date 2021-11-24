BENTONVILLE -- A man was arrested Monday after police responded to the front lobby of the Police Department to reports of someone armed with a knife, according to a department news release.

Police officers saw Theodore Howell, 27, of Denver at 4:16 p.m. Monday attempting to enter secured areas with the knife pointed in an aggressive manner, according to the release. Officers arrested him without using physical force, the release stated.

He was arrested in connection with terroristic threatening, possessing instruments of crime, criminal use of prohibited weapon and carrying a weapon. He was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.