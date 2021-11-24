Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Mikion Culbertson, 18, of 553 Buchanan Ave. in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Culbertson was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• San Holiday, 34, of 243 E. 12th St. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine of cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Holiday was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Madison County Sheriff's Office

• Jamey Thompson, 32, of 996 Madison County 8610 in Huntsville was arrested Monday in connection with robbery and theft of property. Thompson was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Rogers

• Courtney Crouthers, 43, of 507 1/2 S. Seventh St. in Rogers was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Crouthers was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Ronald Charron, 59, of 303 Cordes Drive in Siloam Springs was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Charron was being held Tuesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Ariel Jokon, 25, of 608 Black Oak Ave. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Jokon was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

• Jessie Ballard, 44, of 1001 N. Kansas St., Apt. A, in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Ballard was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.