One hospitalized after fire near Rogers

ROGERS -- Several local fire departments battled a structure fire Tuesday night.

Avoca firefighters were dispatched to a possible structure fire at about 5:30 p.m., according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

While en route, crews noticed heavy smoke coming from the Cloverdale Road area. A second alarm was dispatched for extra manpower. Units arrived on scene and the structure was 40% involved, according to the Facebook post.

Avoca Fire Chief Frankie Elliott on Wednesday said the structure -- a double-wide trailer -- is still standing, but is a total loss. The fire happened at 13788 Cloverdale Road, he said.

No one was in the structure when the fire happened, Elliott said.

A neighbor was transported to an area hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after smoke blew into their home, Elliott said. No firefighters were injured, according to the Facebook post.

Crews from the Beaver Lake, Little Flock, Rogers and Northeast Benton County Volunteer fire departments assisted Avoca. The Benton County fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, Elliott said.