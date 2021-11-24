100 years ago

Nov. 24, 1921

EL DORADO -- T. R. Hill ... was arrested at a local bank this morning, charged with fraudulently obtaining money from the El Dorado post office. ... Hill is said to have presented requests for two packages containing the weekly pay rolls of White Oil Company and Blassell & McClelland, drilling contractors, and to have told the registry clerk at the post office that his name was T. S. Carter and that he was the authorized agent of the White Oil Company. The packages, containing approximately $5,000 in checks made payable to various employees of the two concerns, were delivered to him, it is said.

50 years ago

Nov. 24, 1971

• Without obtaining a permit from the state Labor Department, an employer can require a female to work up to nine hours a day so long as he pays overtime for the extra hour, the attorney general's office said Tuesday. The opinion went to state Representative W. E. Beaumont, Jr., of Little Rock, who asked whether the commissioner of labor could prohibit employers from working females more than eight hours a day unless the overtime work was voluntary. Assistant Attorney General Garner L. Taylor, Jr. said that state law provided that no woman could be worked more than eight hours a day or six days a week unless she was paid for the overtime at a rate 1½ times her normal rate of pay and a permit was obtained from the labor commission for any permanent overtime of more than an hour a day.

25 years ago

Nov. 24, 1996

• A woman reported being followed in Gentry by an unmarked car with a flashing blue light, the driver possibly trying to impersonate a police officer. Gentry police officials said the woman told them she had been followed out of Gentry on Arkansas 59 at 9 a.m. Friday by a driver in a black four-door car. She said the driver appeared to reach to the floor, pick up the blue light and set it in the window. She kept driving until the car stopped following her. Another report was filed by a man who heard about the woman's report and said he saw a similar car equipped with a spotlight. Police said there is no established connection between the Gentry incident and the "blue-light rapist", who struck at the end of 1995 and the beginning of this year.

10 years ago

Nov. 24, 2011

HORATIO -- A small tornado knocked down trees and tore shingles off a home near Horatio in southwest Arkansas on Monday evening, the National Weather Service in Shreveport reported Wednesday. The twister, rated an EF 0 with winds of 75 mph, formed in Little River County about 2 miles southeast of Horatio at 9:12 p.m. It traveled 2.7 miles into Sevier County, said Brandi Richardson. ... The 75-yard-wide tornado touched down just west of Arkansas 41 and crossed the highway, blowing shingles off a home and damaging a storage building behind the home before lifting back into the clouds on the east side of the Little River, she said.