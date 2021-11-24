PODCAST: Razorbacks have strong showing in Kansas City









On this episode of the Basketball Podcast of Mid-America, Bob Holt, Scottie Bordelon and Matt Jones take a look back at Arkansas' wins over Kansas State and Cincinnati at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

This episode also includes discussion about Bob's AP Top 25 ballot, neutral-site matchups and this week's upcoming game against Pennsylvania.

The Basketball Podcast of Mid-America publishes once each week during the season and periodically during the offseason. Our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas football and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.



















