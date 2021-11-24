Rutledge sues Fort Smith home health aide over exploitation of seniors

FORT SMITH -- Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is suing an in-home health aide claiming she financially exploited seniors in the Fort Smith area.

The lawsuit alleges Kristy Michelle Weems made multiple unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals from clients' credit and debit cards, obtaining more than $13,400 before her activities were discovered and her employer terminated her.

The lawsuit states Weems violated the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, which covers a private right of action for all deceptive trade practices in any business.

Reports also have been filed with local law enforcement on behalf of the complainants.

"Ms. Weems abused the trust of seniors and their families, stealing thousands of dollars from Arkansans," Rutledge said.

Rutledge seeks restitution for the consumers harmed by Weems, with civil penalties up to $10,000 per violation, an injunction, and other costs and fees incurred by the state in resolving this matter.