FOOTBALL

Hudson, Hale win ASUN individual honors

University of Central Arkansas wide receiver Tyler Hudson and running back Darius Hale highlight UCA football's postseason conference honors, as they were named the ASUN Conference's offensive player and freshman of the year, respectively, the conference announced Tuesday.

Hudson ranks third in the FCS in receiving yards (1,229), and broke UCA's single-game, single-season and career receiving yards (3,062) records this season.

Hale rushed for 1,015 yards this season and leads the FCS with 17 rushing touchdowns. He was UCA's first 1,000-yard rusher since 2009.

Hudson and Hale were also among 10 Bears to be named to the all-ASUN Conference team, along with offensive linemen Toby Sanderson, Jaylin Hendrix and Justin Lairy, defensive lineman Logan Jessup, linebacker TJ Campbell, defensive backs Deandre Lamont and Cameron Godfrey and punter Chandler Caughron.

Sanderson, as well as defensive lineman A'Javius Brown, linebacker Darin Davenport and kicker Hayden Ray, were named to the ASUN's all-academic team.

-- Adam Cole

BASKETBALL

UALR's Kourouma honored by Sun Belt

For the second straight week, Arkansas-Little Rock forward Sali Kourouma was named the Sun Belt Conference's Player of the Week. The redshirt sophomore from Mali scored a career-best 32 points in the Trojans' win against Memphis.

Kourouma scored 24 earlier in the week as UALR beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff, pushing her season average to 25.2 points per game -- good for fourth in the nation through Monday's games. She's also second in free throws made at 35, going 15 for 19 at the line last week.

-- Mitchell Gladstone