Super Quiz: Jacques

1. He co-developed the Aqua-Lung and pioneered marine conservation.

2. Frenchman Jacques Anquetil was the first to win this bicycle race five times.

3. He served as president of France from 1995 to 2007.

4. The first NHL goaltender to wear a goaltender mask on a regular basis.

5. Canadian auto racing driver who has won seven Grand Prix.

6. In 1968, the musical "------------ Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris" made its debut.

7. Louis Joliet and Jacques -------- led an expedition to find the mouth of the Mississippi River.

8. He composed the opera "The Tales of Hoffmann."

9. He was the first European to describe and map the Gulf of Saint Lawrence.

ANSWERS:

1. Jacques Cousteau

2. Tour de France

3. Jacques Chirac

4. Jacques Plante

5. Jacques Villeneuve

6. Jacques Brel

7. Marquette

8. Jacques Offenbach

9. Jacques Cartier