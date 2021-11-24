Wright's stuff enough during Wildcats' win

SILOAM SPRINGS -- Mack Wright came up big Tuesday night for Springdale Har-Ber.

Wright led the Wildcats with 19 points, including a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer and two free throws with 49 seconds left that wound up being the difference in a 50-48 victory over Siloam Springs at the Panther Activity Center.

Har-Ber led 50-48 with 9.3 seconds left and Cameron Mains shooting a one-and-one. But Mains missed and Siloam Springs rebounded.

Siloam Springs Coach Tim Stewart decided not to call timeout and let the Panthers try and make a play, but they were unable to get a shot off as time expired.

"That last possession, I rolled the dice and in my mind we were either going to get a great look or we were going to go to the free-throw line, because we're down two and we're thinking be aggressive and don't let them get set on defense," Stewart said. "It didn't work out this time."

Har-Ber (3-0) trailed 37-35 at the beginning of the fourth quarter but went on a 10-0 run to take a 45-37 lead after Wright connected on his fifth three-pointer.

Nate Vachon got the Panthers (0-2) back in it with a four-point play and then another three-pointer to bring Siloam Springs within 45-44.

Mains answered with a three to put the Wildcats up 48-44. Har-Ber led 50-45 after Wright's two free throws, but Josh Stewart cut it to 50-48 with a three-pointer.

"The best thing we did was we found a way to win at the end," Har-Ber Coach Tommy Deffebaugh said.

Har-Ber finished the first half on a 9-0 run when Wright connected on three straight three-pointers. His shot from deep as time expired put Har-Ber in front 31-29 at halftime.

"Mack, I just put him in the starting rotation for the first time tonight," Deffebaugh said. "I thought he did a good job making shots. Made two huge free throws."

Josh Stewart and Vachon each had 16 to lead Siloam Springs.