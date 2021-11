Hot Springs, circa 1940: The steel tower atop Hot Springs Mountain was erected in 1906. The postcard offered testimony to the healing thermal waters. "And you feel that you've been 'born anew,' In the 'pink of condition' and full of ambition, You're 'flirting' again — With 'Home Brew.'"

