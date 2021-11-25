Bonus coming for Bentonville School District employees

BENTONVILLE -- School district employees will receive a bonus just in time for Christmas for the second consecutive year.

The Bentonville School Board at a special meeting Tuesday unanimously approved bonuses equal to 1.2% of a person's annual contract amount, with a cap of $1,000. The bonus will accompany employees' Dec. 20 paychecks.

It will cost the district $1.6 million, according to Janet Schwanhausser, deputy superintendent and chief financial officer. The district employs about 2,300 people.

The district doled out the same bonus to employees last year.

The district's minimum salary for teachers this school year is $47,799; for that, a 1.2% bonus would be about $574. Employees are eligible for the bonus as long as they don't resign, retire or take a leave of absence, Schwanhausser said.

To offset the cost of the bonus, the district could reduce from $5.1 million to $3.6 million the amount it planned to transfer from the operating fund to the building fund for future construction, Schwanhausser said. Alternatively, the district might use some of its Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money to cover some other allowable costs in the operating budget. That decision would be up to the board, she said.