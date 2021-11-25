Christmas Wishes: Open Avenues, Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

As we do every year, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is asking area nonprofits what is on their Christmas wish lists -- volunteers, iPads, paper towels or gift cards, whatever they need. We hope our readers will reach out and make the holidays merry for the organizations that do so much for our communities all year long.

This list will continue to run in the Our Town section through Jan. 2. To have your organization included, email ourtown@nwadg.com or visit nwaonline.com/wishlist21/ to fill out the form.

Open Avenues

Address: 2202 N. 22nd St. in Rogers

Mission: We work to "open avenues" for people with disabilities through life and job skills training, on-site employment, community employment, job coaching and transportation programs.

Needs: Magic Erasers, paper towels, spray air fresheners, tissues, Depends (ladies' size large), women's sanitary products, liquid laundry soap, plastic utensils (knives, forks, spoons), 1.2 cubic foot microwave (white), HD wire cutters for thick cables, complete tool sets, four new iPads.

Website: openavenues.org

Contact information: Kelly Sampson, development director, (479) 636-5082 or volunteer@openavenues.org

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

Address: 1378 June Self Drive in Springdale

Mission: Nourishing Northwest Arkansas communities by feeding the hungry with partnerships with more than 160 member agencies to reach out to those in need.

Needs: Monetary donations help us purchase food to distribute. We also need peanut butter, rice (brown and white), dried beans, canned tuna and chicken, canned vegetables (no salt) and whole grain cereal.

Website: nwafoodbank.org

Contact information: Kent Eikenberry, director, 872-8774 or Kent@nwafoodbank.org