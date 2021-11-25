Community Briefs: College, casino set scholarship gala; Church to offer Thanksgiving plates

College, casino set scholarship gala

Southeast Arkansas College and Saracen Casino Resort will present the 2021 Roaring 20s Holiday Scholarship Gala. The event will be held Dec. 11 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Details: LaWanda Smith at lsmith@seark.edu or (870) 850-4910 or Mae Washington at mwashington@seark.edu or (870) 543-5922.

Church to offer Thanksgiving plates

The Church of God, 7111 Shannon Road, will deliver a limited number of free Thanksgiving plates for the elderly and disabled on Sunday from 1-2:30 p.m. To reserve plates, people should contact Tasha Terry, (501) 580-5211 by at 3 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

Silver Gloves boxing coming to PB

Gloves Not Guns will present the Region 6 USA Amateur Boxing Arkansas State Silver Gloves tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The event will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 1 p.m. Dec. 18. The doors will open an hour before the events, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth and free for children 5 and younger.

Sponsors include ExplorePineBluff.com, The Corvette Brothers, Aisha's and USA Boxing. Details: Coach Albert Brewer, (870) 329-3875.

Christmas Parade lined up for Dec. 2

The Pine Bluff Christmas Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and everyone's invited to attend, according to the Pine Bluff Downtown Development newsletter.

The parade route begins at the Plaza Hotel adjacent to the Pine Bluff Convention Center. From the hotel, the parade will come down East 10th Avenue to Main Street, turn right and go down Main Street to Sixth Avenue, turn on Sixth Avenue and go to Convention Center Drive before ending back at the Plaza Hotel.

"Bring everyone out for this year's Christmas Parade. Come see Christmas Floats and an assortment of music. Plan your designated viewing spot," the newsletter said.