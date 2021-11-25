ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Fayetteville gallery offers artwork for gifts





Options and information in Arkansas entertainment this weekend:

Gallery open house

Original artworks by Fenix Fayetteville artists will be on display and for sale as seasonal gifts through Dec. 24 at the Fenix Gallery, Visual and Performing Arts Center at Fenix, Millar Lodge, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Fayetteville. The gallery will hold a holiday open house and reception, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Regular gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. Call (479) 530-6023 or visit fenixarts.org.

Halftime opportunity

The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau is soliciting Central Arkansas high school marching bands to submit videos of their best halftime performances for a competition in which the winning band will have the opportunity to perform the national anthem to kick off the National Junior College Division I National Football Championship on national television, 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium. (The second- and third-place bands will receive a promo code so band members and staff can each claim one complimentary ticket to the game.) Register at Littlerock.com/jingle.



