



Happy birthday (Nov. 25): Wrapped inside your talent for empathy is the chameleonlike ability to match the success of your guides. You'll quickly absorb the qualities and skills of a mentor. You may get the material goal you aim for but what's accomplished will go far beyond the tangible, into the realm of the sublime.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You probably don't realize how much your loved ones need you, but your support is a healing balm. They care what you think of them. They also know you'll be loving even when you don't agree or approve.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The story of your life is always being created. It's running through your thoughts, through the narrative your mind weaves as you go about your day. Just remember, as the writer, you can always sway, finesse or spin this.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You'll have ample opportunity to play and worthy playmates too. You'll avoid the transactional and overly competitive games and gravitate toward the ones where everyone can have fun and feel like a winner.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You know it in your heart — what matters is the assessment of a circumstance, not the circumstance itself. You'll look for the interpretation of events which will provide the most ease and goodwill.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An invisible thread draws you together with kindred souls. Every positive interaction weaves the network. Together you are making a strong dream catcher for collective ambitions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When people you know do things you admire, it doesn't make you jealous; rather, it ignites in you new hope. You're comfortable in yourself and therefore can be truly supportive of others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You don't have to be perfect to be worthy. Give yourself credit. More often than not, you say the pleasant words, do the noble thing and live the gracious way that keeps you churning out the good decisions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You'll appreciate a little and receive quite a lot. You're an excellent steward of resources and will spread out the good fortune in a way others wouldn't think to do.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your work feels seamlessly connected to your heart and so you execute the tasks of the day without noticing the effort they take. You are fueled by love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What seems like a regular ol' thing when you have it, is absolutely essential when you need it. For this reason, you take nothing for granted. You celebrate the minor and major blessings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll think about the people who make a difference in your life, then you'll find that you can't think of anyone you know who doesn't. You're fortified in the knowledge of just how gloriously connected you are to all.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Your warmth and hospitality are legendary and will be felt when you are the guest, when you are the host, and in the private rituals of radiating gratitude into the ether.

LUNAR SPICE JAR

The Leo moon throws in a few odd aspects — a tug on Saturn, an eye roll to Uranus, a playful punch to Mars. To endure the lunar jabs, stay focused on the common ground. “The turkey. The sweet potatoes. The stuffing. The pumpkin pie. Is there anything else we all can agree so vehemently about? I don’t think so.” — Nora Ephron

12 GOLDEN KEYS OF GRATITUDE

Ideas for extending your joy with a gratitude practice to buoy your spirit through this day of thanksgiving and beyond.

Gratitude takes root in pleasure. Sensitize yourself to pleasure and you are on the trail of what there is before you to appreciate. You can’t be grateful for what you do not enjoy. There’s nothing wrong with displeasure as long as you do not use displeasure as a soapbox, a voting box or a complaint box. Displeasure is only useful as a compass, steering you to more promising pastures and a better fit. Gratitude must be cultivated. This is why it’s a practice and not a one-off achievement. Commit to having a grateful heart just as you would commit to having a strong body, with full knowledge that the exercises must be done more or less daily. It may help to think of gratitude as an orientation. It is orienting yourself and reorienting yourself to the sweetness of the moment. The expression is essential. Many times, you will not know what you’re thankful for until you try to communicate it. Happiness is not getting what you want, but wanting what you get. Don’t be afraid that loving what you have will make you complacent. Love is a lifter, an attractor and a multiplier. Love the gifts around you and more goodness comes. Don’t be too hung up on who you are thanking. The true spirit of abundance is ego-less. Masters of gratitude pride themselves on eloquence. Collect expressions of thanks; put effort and creativity into works of appreciation. Use gratitude as a marker for the beginning, middle and end of interactions. You don’t have to be literal in your thanks. Heartfelt thanks come in various forms — a hand-squeeze, a smile, gleaming eyes, an attitude of complete warmth.





CELEBRITY PROFILES: Christina Applegate’s Right Action for Women Foundation is dedicated to the kind of breast cancer screening that once saved her life. Applegate’s natal Moon and Mars in spiritual Pisces suggests a tremendous capacity for empathy and a talent for healing. Look for the Sagittarian superstar and philanthropist in the Netflix comedy crime drama “Dead to Me.”



