• Stella Creasy, a Labor Party lawmaker in Britain's House of Commons, is demanding a change in parliamentary rules after being told that she couldn't take her seat in the chamber while carrying her 3-month-old son, Pip, saying the rule is one of the "barriers to getting mums involved in politics."

• Porntrep Phonjaroen, 27, of Lee's Summit, Mo., who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his 23-year-old female cousin in the kitchen of a Kansas City-area Thai restaurant, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, authorities said.

• Louie Gohmert, 68, a Republican Texas congressman, announced that he is running for attorney general, joining a crowded GOP primary field challenging incumbent Ken Paxton, who is running for reelection with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

• Brian Bukle, 61, a U.S. citizen who was born in the British Virgin Islands, filed a lawsuit accusing the U.S. government of holding him for more than a month in a California immigration detention site until an attorney got immigration authorities to verify his citizenship status and release him.

• Cedrick Hubbard Jr., 26, of Vicksburg, Miss., who is facing a murder charge after being accused of fatally shooting his wife in the parking garage of the Riverwalk Casino in Vicksburg, has been denied bond, authorities said.

• Michael White, 33, of Cross, S.C., faces aggravated murder and other charges after being indicted in the Nov. 13 shooting of a 29-year-old police officer who was sent to a vacant house to conduct a welfare check, prosecutors said.

• Anthony Collins, a 54-year-old British man, was sentenced to more than two years in prison for conducting bomb hoaxes by sending a suspicious package to a U.K. coronavirus vaccine factory, as well as to other locations, including a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

• Tishaura Jones, the mayor of St. Louis, said she will immediately sign an ordinance approved by the city's Board of Aldermen to repeal city laws making it illegal to possess small amounts of marijuana, saying jailing people for low-level offenses "does not make our neighborhoods safer."