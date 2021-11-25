Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: Be thankful for what you have right now

"Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember that what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for."

-- Epicurus

A red and white wooden sign that reads "Be Happy With What You Have" hangs prominently on our living room wall. You'd think that was meant to dissuade me from buying a new handbag or another pair of shoes, and occasionally it does. But more so, it reminds me to live in a state of gratitude, as though every day was Thanksgiving Day.

When I was a young'un and was asked what I was thankful for as my mother, grandmother and I sat down for our Thanksgiving meal, I'd rattle off things like "my dog" or "my family" between bites of cornbread dressing -- which would also make my list some years, especially if it was made with extra sage. In my adolescence, I added "Jesus," "Johnny Cash," and a "Chevy Nova" to the mix.

When I was 25, I was grateful to have a house and husband. At 35, I was grateful not to have a house and husband. "Education," "a warm bed" and "food in my stomach" have all made the list at one point or another.

I've uttered highbrow poetic words of praise when I was in high cotton, and guttural prayers of tearful thanks when I'd seen better days. As I approach my mid-century mark, my list is shifting again. Simpler are the moments I appreciate.

I'm thankful for indoor plumbing. For duct tape when things move that shouldn't. For WD-40 when things don't move that should. For kitschy Christmas decor that would horrify Martha Stewart. (Nativity with a huge red squirrel by baby Jesus, I'm looking at you.)

For knowing how to change a tire and for having AAA so I don't have to. For celebrating a rabbit's birthday. For another year of hearing Grammy laugh. For another Sunday of sitting on a pew with Uncle Ronnie.

For stretchy jeans and antacids after a third piece of pie. For not caring what anyone thinks about my having a third piece of pie. For letting go and holding on, and learning when to do which. For knowing what "bless her heart," "God love her," and "she's pretty ... in her own way" mean.

For belly laughs with childhood friends who know too much. For a day at home with no bra or makeup. For the things I've done -- and the ones I haven't. For having a short fuse and the general wherewithal to let fewer things light it. For mercy when I'm being ugly, and kindness when someone's been ugly to me.

And as when I was a kid, "my dog" and "my family" still make the list, even though that dog and much of that family have passed on. I'm grateful to believe I'll see them again. And grateful that what I have now was once among the things I hoped for: to love and to be loved. Now that's something to celebrate. How 'bout another piece of pie?