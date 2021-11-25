NEW ORLEANS 90, UCA 63





The University of New Orleans (2-3) went wire-to-wire on its home floor Wednesday afternoon, routing the University of Central Arkansas (1-4) at Lakefront Arena.

Although UCA shot 41.3% from the field and got 13 points from Collin Cooper, the Bears turned the ball over 18 times, leading to 31 of New Orleans' 90 points.

The Privateers got 44 points in the paint, went 34 of 63 from the field, and got 22 points from Derek St. Hilaire.

UCA trailed 35-33 at halftime, but New Orleans quickly stretched its lead to double figures with a 13-4 run in less than five minutes.

The Bears will play again today in New Orleans, meeting Virginia Military Institute (2-3) at 3 p.m.