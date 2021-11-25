NFL capsules

Bears at Lions

11:30 a.m. (Fox)

LINE Bears by 3

SERIES Bears lead 103-75-5; Bears def. Lions 24-14 on Oct. 3

LAST WEEK Bears lost to Ravens 16-13; Lions lost to Browns 13-10

ON OFFENSE

BEARS;VS.;LIONS

(6) 132.1;RUSHING;114.2 (16)

(32) 155.8;PASSING;197.8 (30)

(31) 287.9;TOTAL;312.0 (27)

(29) 16.3;SCORING;16.0 (30)

ON DEFENSE

BEARS;VS.;LIONS

(24) 122.8;RUSHING;140.5 (31)

(11) 221.1;PASSING;236.2 (13)

(11) 343.9;TOTAL;376.7 (27)

(21) 24.0;SCORING;27.3 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH Bears RB David Montgomery (96-430 rushing, 3 TDs) is making his third start back after missing 3 games with a knee injury suffered against the Lions on Oct. 3.

Raiders at Cowboys

3:30 p.m. (CBS)

LINE Cowboys by 7 1/2

SERIES Tied at 6-6; Cowboys def. Raiders 20-17 on Dec. 17, 2017

LAST WEEK Cowboys lost to Chiefs 19-9; Raiders lost to Bengals 32-13

ON OFFENSE

RAIDERS;VS.;COWBOYS

(28) 83.7;RUSHING;133.8 (5)

(3) 289.6;PASSING;284.3 (5)

(10) 373.3;TOTAL;418.1 (1)

(18) 22.3;SCORING;29.3 (3)

ON DEFENSE

RAIDERS;VS.;COWBOYS

(29) 132.1;RUSHING;103.7 (10)

(10) 220.8;PASSING;251.9 (20)

(15) 352.9;TOTAL;355.6 (18)

(25) 26.2;SCORING; 21.4 (8)

WHAT TO WATCH Cowboys are 1-2 against teams from the AFC West this season and have been outscored 49-25 in losses to the Broncos and Chiefs in the past 3 weeks.

Bills at Saints

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Bills by 6

SERIES Saints lead 7-4; Saints def. Bills 47-10 on Nov. 12, 2017

LAST WEEK Saints lost to Eagles 40-29; Bills lost to Colts 41-15

ON OFFENSE

BILLS;VS.;SAINTS

(12) 118.8;RUSHING;117.9 (13)

(7) 272.9;PASSING;203.4 (26)

(5) 391.7;TOTAL;321.3 (24)

(2) 29.5;SCORING;25.1 (14)

ON DEFENSE

BILLS;VS.;SAINTS

(9) 101.9;RUSHING;89.8 (3)

(2) 181.8;PASSING;252.2 (22)

(1) 283.7;TOTAL;342.0 (10)

(2) 17.6;SCORING;21.8 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH Two of the league's top defenses allowed a combined 81 points last week in losses to Colts and Eagles. Don't anticipate a shootout in this one.