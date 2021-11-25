Police beat: NLR man facing gun, drug counts; Crash, arrest end 125-mph pursuit 125 mph pursuit ends with arrest

NLR man facing gun, drug counts

Police early Wednesday arrested a man they say was armed and trying to break into cars in a North Little Rock neighborhood, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to a report of a person trying to enter vehicles near 1271 Bell Flower Drive just before 1 a.m. One officer tried to stop a Chevrolet Equinox that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle.

Tavris Taylor, 25, of North Little Rock, fled the vehicle on foot and was arrested, police said. Taylor was wearing all black, the same as the suspect mentioned in the initial report.

Police found a loaded Glock pistol in the passenger seat of the Equinox and marijuana in the car.

Taylor is charged with breaking or entering, illegal possession of a firearm and drug possession, all felonies.

Crash, arrest end 125-mph pursuit

Arkansas State Police arrested a man after a pursuit that reached speeds of over 125 mph and ended with a crash, according to an arrest report.

A state trooper tried to stop a Honda Accord on Interstate 30 eastbound near mile marker 132 around 10 p.m. Tuesday, but the driver fled, police said. The report does not state the cause for the initial traffic stop.

The car was driven against traffic to get back onto I-30 and the pursuit continued to Interstate 630 westbound and Interstate 430 south, the report states.

Police say the driver drove recklessly and reached speeds of over 125 mph, narrowly missing vehicles and threw something metallic from the passenger window. A loaded pistol magazine was later located in that area.

Near mile marker 1 on I-430, the Honda struck the rear passenger side of a vehicle, causing the driver to lose control. The chase ended when the car struck cable barrier wall.

Jaiden Johnson was cleared at a hospital before being transferred to the Pulaski County jail, police said.

In the car, which was registered to Johnson's sister, police found 28 grams of suspected marijuana. Johnson faces four felony charges including fleeing and tampering with evidence and several misdemeanors including reckless driving, failure to use a seatbelt and driving on a suspended license, according to the report.