Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Amy Williams, 45, of 408 NE B St. in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Williams was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Dwayne Brown, 38, of 1900 S. Leverett St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and terroristic threatening. Brown was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Adam Smith, 44, of 223 SE 34th St. in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with stalking and violation of a protection order. Smith was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Michael Lewis, 35, of 5 Newent Lane in Bella Vista, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine or cocaine. Lewis was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Robert Ryals III, 31, of 751 Arkansas 16 East, Apt. A4, in Siloam Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with computer child pornography. Ryals was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.