100 years ago

Nov. 25, 1921

• CAMDEN -- The Camden Chamber of Commerce will include the employment of a woman agent to work among the boys and girls and women of Ouachita county as a part of its program for 1922. ... The woman to be employed will organize pigs and poultry clubs among the boys and girls, encouraging them to raise nothing but pure bred pigs and chickens. The women of the county will be organized into community clubs to make the farm homes of the county more attractive and for better canning and dairy methods on the farm.

50 years ago

Nov. 25, 1971

• MALVERN -- A group of Lake Catherine landowners has mailed a letter of protest to the Hot Springs City Planning Commission concerning the recommendation for a sewage disposal plant for the city. The protest was sparked by an article in a Hot Springs newspaper which said the effluent from the plant would eventually end up in Lake Catherine. The landowners were dissatisfied for the reason given for not dumping the effluent in Lake Hamilton. The reason: Lake Hamilton's heavy recreational use. The landowners on Lake Catherine said the recreational value of their lake was at least equal to that of Lake Hamilton, and that a state park was located on Lake Catherine. The letter was signed by 212 Lake Catherine landowners.

25 years ago

Nov. 25, 1996

• FORT SMITH -- Arkansas State Police are investigating the police shooting of a 30-year-old Fort Smith man on I-540 in Van Buren after a high-speed chase Saturday night. ... The chase began about 10:45 p.m. Saturday as Alma officers tried to stop Kendall McCaslin's red Toyota pickup, suspecting McCaslin of driving while intoxicated, a state police spokesman said. McCaslin drove away, leading police on a chase on Arkansas 64, I-40 and I-540. ... Officers cornered the pickup on I-540 when a state trooper's cruiser got in front of it, said state police spokesman Wayne Jordan. The pickup rammed the cruiser and ran off the road into a ditch. When officers left their cars, McCaslin turned the truck around and drove toward the officers, Tabor said. ... As the truck headed toward them, someone fired the shot that went through the truck's windshield and killed McCaslin.

10 years ago

Nov. 25, 2011

A Little Rock man was killed Wednesday night in a drive-by shooting in southwest Little Rock, police said. ... Terry Hastings said the victim was visiting his girlfriend when he was shot in front of the residence by someone in a burgundy Lincoln Town Car. The victim was in front of the house when the car pulled up and someone in the car fired at him with a handgun. He was shot at least twice in the upper body and died a short time later at a local hospital, according to Hastings. Police are withholding the victim's name until his relatives are notified.