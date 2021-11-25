Super Quiz: Song of the Year Grammy Winners

1. 1999: "My Heart Will Go --------" by Celine --------
2. 1990: "Wind Beneath My --------" by Bette --------
3. 1975: "The Way We --------" by Barbra --------
4. 1976: "Send in the ----------" by Judy ----------
5. 1979: "Just the Way You ----------" by Billy --------
6. 1983: "Always on My ----------" by Willie --------
7. 2018: "That's What I --------" by Bruno --------
8. 1997: "Change the ----------" by Eric ----------
9. 1973: "The First Time Ever I Saw Your --------" by Roberta --------
ANSWERS:
1. On, Dion
2. Wings, Midler
3. Were, Streisand
4. Clowns, Collins
5. Are, Joel
6. Mind, Nelson
7. Like, Mars
8. World, Clapton
9. Face, Flack