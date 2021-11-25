Super Quiz: Song of the Year Grammy Winners

1. 1999: "My Heart Will Go --------" by Celine --------

2. 1990: "Wind Beneath My --------" by Bette --------

3. 1975: "The Way We --------" by Barbra --------

4. 1976: "Send in the ----------" by Judy ----------

5. 1979: "Just the Way You ----------" by Billy --------

6. 1983: "Always on My ----------" by Willie --------

7. 2018: "That's What I --------" by Bruno --------

8. 1997: "Change the ----------" by Eric ----------

9. 1973: "The First Time Ever I Saw Your --------" by Roberta --------

ANSWERS:

1. On, Dion

2. Wings, Midler

3. Were, Streisand

4. Clowns, Collins

5. Are, Joel

6. Mind, Nelson

7. Like, Mars

8. World, Clapton

9. Face, Flack