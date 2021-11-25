Thanksgiving Day closings

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected today by the Thanksgiving Day Holiday:

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Today’s routes will run Friday.

Jacksonville: Today’s routes will run Friday.

Little Rock: Today’s routes will be picked up Friday. Friday’s routes will be picked up Saturday.

Little Rock Recycling: Today’s routes will be picked up Friday. Friday’s routes will be picked up Saturday.

Maumelle: Today’s routes were picked up Wednesday. Friday’s routes will run Monday. Routes will be delayed by one business day until Dec. 3.

North Little Rock: Today’s and Friday’s routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Today’s routes picked up Wednesday. Friday’s routes will be picked up Monday.

Sherwood Recycling: Today’s routes picked up Wednesday. Friday’s routes will be picked up Saturday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County : North of the river: Today’s routes will be picked up Friday. Friday’s routes will be picked up Saturday.

South of the river: Today’s routes will be picked up Friday. Friday’s routes will be picked up Saturday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices are closed today and Friday.

Jacksonville: Offices are closed today and Friday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices are closed today and Friday.

Little Rock: Offices are closed today and Friday.

Maumelle: Offices are closed today and Friday.

North Little Rock: Offices are closed today and Friday.

Sherwood: Offices are closed today and Friday.

Wrightsville: Offices are closed today and Friday.

Pulaski County: Offices are closed today and Friday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices are closed today and Friday.

State: Offices are closed today and Friday.

Federal: Offices are closed today.

State Capitol: Offices are closed today and Friday.

Little Rock 311 Services: Offices are closed today. The 311 app can still receive requests.

POST OFFICE

Offices are closed today. Delivery routes will not run and drop-off boxes will not be checked.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed today, Friday and Sunday. Open regular hours Saturday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed today and Friday.

Clinton Presidential Center: Closed today. Open regular hours Friday.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: School is out of session, and offices are closed today and Friday.

Little Rock: School is out of session, and offices are closed today and Friday.

North Little Rock: School is out of session, and offices are closed today and Friday.

Pulaski County Special: School is out of session, and offices are closed today and Friday.

TRANSIT

Rock Region Metro bus routes will not run today.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be closed today and Friday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces today in observance of Thanksgiving Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times. The Friday after Thanksgiving is a free day for metered parking and timed spaces under the city’s parking ordinance.