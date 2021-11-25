The nation in brief: Women of color to lead budget office; Georgia plans fine after boat pollutes; Cannabis-provision nullification stands

Women of color to lead budget office

NANTUCKET, Mass. -- Two women of color have been picked by President Joe Biden to lead the White House budget office, a milestone for the powerful agency after his first choice withdrew following criticism over her previous attacks on lawmakers from both parties.

If confirmed by the Senate, Shalanda Young would become the first Black woman in charge of the Office of Management and Budget, while Nani Coloretti, a Filipino American, would serve as Young's deputy, making Coloretti one of the highest-ranking Asian Americans in government.

Biden, in a video announcement released Wednesday while he spends the Thanksgiving holiday on Nantucket island in Massachusetts, called Young and Coloretti "two of the most experienced, qualified people to lead" the budget office and called on the Senate to vote quickly to confirm them.

Young, a former staff director for the House Appropriations Committee, faces a Senate confirmation vote, though it was not immediately clear how soon it would be scheduled. She was confirmed as the agency's deputy director in March on a 63-37 vote, with backing from more than a dozen Republicans.

Coloretti, a former deputy secretary at the Department of Housing and Urban Development who also held posts at the Treasury Department and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, would rejoin the federal government from the Urban Institute.

Georgia plans fine after boat pollutes

ATLANTA -- Georgia environmental regulators are proposing a $3 million fine for the Hyundai Glovis Co. logistics and shipping firm after a cargo ship carrying vehicles capsized and polluted ocean waters off the Georgia coast.

In an order posted Tuesday, the state Environmental Protection Division said pollutants, petroleum products and debris from the South Korean freighter Golden Ray were discharged into the water.

The ship capsized on Sept. 8, 2019, shortly after departing the Port of Brunswick. But oil leaks continued several months later as workers cut the boat into chunks for removal from the ocean.

Last summer, oil gushed from the wreckage and washed onto the beaches and marsh grasses of St. Simons Island, a popular tourist area.

The South Korea-based firm will have a year to either pay the penalty or submit a plan for a proposed "supplemental environmental project" and obtain a reduced penalty, the agency said.

Cannabis-provision nullification stands

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The South Dakota Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld a lower court's ruling nullifying a voter-passed amendment to the state constitution that would have legalized recreational marijuana use.

Gov. Kristi Noem instigated the legal fight to strike down the amendment passed after 54 percent of voters approved the measure a year ago.

Though the Republican governor opposed marijuana legalization as a social ill, her administration's arguments in court centered on technical violations to the state constitution.

The high court sided with those arguments in a 4-1 decision, ruling that the measure -- Amendment A -- would have violated the state's requirement that constitutional amendments deal with just one subject.

Chief Justice Steven Jensen wrote the majority opinion which found recreational marijuana, medical marijuana and hemp each to be separate issues.

Noem, who praised the decision, said that it would not change how she implements a separate, voter-passed law that legalizes medical marijuana which has already taken effect.



