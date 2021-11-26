Community Briefs: Agency on Aging lines up lunch menu; Pine Bluff Art League sets its agenda

Agency on Aging lines up lunch menu

The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week are:

• Monday -- Chicken strips, macaroni and cheese, beets, peaches with whipped topping, and milk.

• Tuesday -- Ham with pineapple sauce, yam patty, green beans, roll pecan dessert, and milk.

• Wednesday -- Mild mountain chili, coleslaw with grated carrots, fruit, crackers, and milk.

• Thursday -- Loaded baked potato with meat, cheese, and vegetables, roasted brussels sprouts, peanut butter silk pie, and milk.

• Friday -- Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, roll, pears, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Pine Bluff Art League sets its agenda

The Pine Bluff Art League announces its upcoming plans.

ALCOHOL INK WORKSHOP -- TUESDAY

Pine Bluff Art League members Vickie Coleman and Pam Woolley will present a workshop using alcohol inks from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., in room A & B. Using included materials, participants will be able to "paint" with the inks on a variety of surfaces: Yupo art paper, ceramic tiles and Christmas ornaments, according to a news release. The cost of the workshop is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. For details, contact league member Dell Gorman at (870) 718-2274.

ART LEAGUE MEETING -- DEC. 5

The art league will host an end of year get together from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Reynolds Center. Members are encouraged to bring one of their earliest and one of their latest works to compare and share stories about their journeys as artists. Those who pay their $40 membership dues for 2022 before or at the party will have the opportunity for their name to be drawn for an ART Outfitters gift certificate award. The community is invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served. Masks are required, according to the release.

MEMBERSHIP

Art league membership dues are $40 until March 15 when they become $45. Dues can be mailed to the Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR, 71601.

Two pieces from the art league will have the opportunity to be displayed at Simmons Bank and Relyance Bank monthly, and members may have their work shown at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas during the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition. Details: Claudia Spainhour, Pine Bluff Art League president, mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.