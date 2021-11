Arkansas-Little Rock men at Tulsa

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Reynolds Center, Tulsa

RECORDS UALR 4-2; Tulsa 3-2

SERIES Tulsa leads 6-5

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-7, Jr.;8.4;3.8

G Marko Andric, 6-2, So.;3.7;2.0

G Isaiah Palermo, 6-5, Jr.;13.2;3.4

F Nikola Maric 6-10, Sr.;12.8;6.5

G Jovan Stulic, 6-5, Jr.;10.7;2.2

COACH Darrell Walker (46-48 in fourth season at UALR and 92-66 overall)

Tulsa

POS NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Sam Griffin, 6-3, So.;18.0;1.4

F Jeriah Horne, 6-7, Sr.;17.4;7.4

G Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, 6-3, Jr.;4.6;0.6

F Tim Dalger, 6-7, So.;6.8;4.6

F Rey Idowu, 6-9, Sr.;6.4;4.2

COACH Frank Haith (130-88 in eighth season at Tulsa and 335-219 overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Tulsa

77.3;Points for;67.8

66.0;Points against;67.0

+4.7;Rebound margin;-3.8

+5.7;Turnover margin;+4.6

45.3;FG pct.;42.4

32.4;3-pt pct.33.0

70.9;FT pct.;83.1

CHALK TALK UALR has won just once in six all-time trips to Tulsa, beating the Golden Hurricane 64-60 on Nov. 28, 2015. … Isaiah Palermo is the Trojans’ leading scorer this season despite averaging the sixth-most minutes on the team. … Tulsa junior Keyshawn Embery-Simpson played his freshman season at the University of Arkansas in 2018-19.