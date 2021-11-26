Arkansas-Missouri comparisons

Offense

Quarterbacks

MISSOURI Connor Bazelak (236-351-10, 2,483 yards, 16 touchdowns) has returned after a mid-season injury. The redshirt sophomore is 4th in the SEC with 248 passing ypg, and 10th with 136.0 passer efficiency. Only Will Levis in the SEC has thrown more than his 10 INTs. Bazelak was 32 of 49 for 380 yards in 50-48 win over Hogs last year.

ARKANSAS KJ Jefferson (169-256-3, 2,316 yards, 20 TDs) has played through nicks and pain and taken virtually every QB snap since the UAPB game on Oct. 23. His completion rate is up to 66% with 75.6% completions in 3 November games. Jefferson's efficiency rating of 165.4 ranks fourth in the SEC and 10th nationally. On a team-high 120 carries, Jefferson is second with 496 rush yards.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Running backs

MISSOURI Tyler Badie (227 carries, 1,385 yards, 13 TDs), a Doak Walker Award candidate, is one of the few workhorse tailbacks around the country this season. Badie leads the SEC and ranks 4th in FBS rushing and is also the team's top pass catcher (53-335, 4 TDs). He averages 6.1 ypc, and backup Michael Cox (15-138, 2) is an even-stronger 9.2 ypc.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks flashed their versatility last week with all four top tailbacks contributing in the loss at Alabama. Starter Dominique Johnson (80-479, 7 TDs, 6.0 ypc) and freshman Raheim Sanders (93-478, 1, 5.1), who caught a scoring pass last week, are both dinged up but playing. Trelon Smith (110-555, 4, 5.0) has run hard in a backup role. AJ Green (41-202, 1, 4.9) had a couple of powerful runs against the Crimson Tide.

ADVANTAGE Even

Receivers/tight ends

MISSOURI This group worked the Hogs over last year. Top wideout Tauskie Dove (34-542, 15.9 ypc) curiously does not have a TD. Keke Chism (33-410, 2 TDs, 12.4) had 113 vs. Arkansas in 2020. Chance Luper (21-203, 1), Dionte Smith (6-197, 1, 32.8 ypc) and JJ Hester (9-195, 2, 21.7) all contribute. Fayetteville native Barrett Banister (24-160, 1) had troubled the Razorbacks.

ARKANSAS Treylon Burks (59-975, 10 TDs) is not 100%. The junior, who had 206 receiving yards vs. the Tigers last year, needs 25 yards to reach 1,000. Tyson Morris (21-305, 2), Warren Thompson (18-292, 2), De'Vion Warren and TEs Blake Kern (13-169, 2) and Trey Knox (16-120, 1) play.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Line

MISSOURI The front has an instinctual knowledge of stretch-play runs and they block them well. Eight different players have made starts, led by C Michael Maietti (who has 54 career starts) and LT Javon Foster (13), who have started all 11 games. RT Hyrin White (9 starts in '21) is expected back this week. Xavier Delgado (8) and Connor Wood (6) are frequent starters.

ARKANSAS The unit was named a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award this week and position coach Cody Kennedy a semifinalist for the Broyles Award. Senior RT Dalton Wagner is likely to return in 2022. LT Myron Cunningham, LG Brady Latham and C Ricky Stromberg are scheduled to start their 12th straight game. Beaux Limmer and Ty Clary have split time at right guard.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Defense

Line

MISSOURI Position coach Al Davis, the former Hog, helped rejuvenate the unit. Trajan Jeffcoat (27, tackles, 10 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 4 hurries) and Isaiah McGuire (36, 10.5, 4.5, 4) are known disruptors. Fayetteville's Akial Byers (22, 3.5, 1.5, 2 hurries) has motivation. Darius Robinson (11, 1 PBU), Kobie Whiteside (24, 3, 1) and Mekhi Wingo (21, 1 sack, 2 hurries) all contribute.

ARKANSAS John Ridgeway (34, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 hurry) has been key at clogging the middle. Ex-Mizzou stars Tre Williams (26, 6 sacks, 6 hurries) and Markell Utsey (11, 1, 3, 1 PBU) should be hyped. Eric Gregory (24, 1, 1) is coming off a big game at Bama. Zach Williams (22, 5.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks), Taurean Carter (21, 3, 1), Isaiah Nichols (15, 3.5, 1.5) and Mataio Soli (6, 1 TFL) add in.

ADVANTAGE Even

Linebackers

MISSOURI Graduate transfer Blaze Alldredge (64, 11 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 hurries, 1 blocked kick) started slow in the Tigers' base 4-2-5 but the former Rice standout, with 33 career starts, has been on a tear. Chad Bailey (45, 5.5, 1, 2 hurries, 1 FR) and Devin Nicholson (44, 5, 2, 1 hurry, 1 FF) have been the only other starters and players with significant reps in a thin corps.

ARKANSAS Bumper Pool (107, 7.5 TFL, 2 PBU), Grant Morgan (89, 7, 0.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 5 hurries) and Hayden Henry (84, 9.5, 3 sacks) are the big three as the Hogs' top tacklers, reflective of Missouri's deployment at the position. Andrew Parker (7, 1 sack, 2 hurries), Jackson Woodard (7) and Deon Edwards (6) who took a few snaps at DE last week, are the next wave.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Secondary

MISSOURI The Tigers are banged up. Allie Green IV (27, 4 PBU) and DJ Jackson (10, 1 TFL, 2 PBU) are slated to start at corner. Top NB Kris Abrams-Draine (28, 1 TFL, 3 INTs, 7 PBU) has played WR and is instinctive. Martez Manuel (70, 7, 3.5 sacks, 3 hurries 1 INT) is the top tackler, with Jaylon Carlies (60, 2, 4 INTs, 2 hurries) and Akayleb Evans (29, 1, 6 PBU, 1 INT just behind.

ARKANSAS Bryce Young carved them up, not sparing a soul from CBs Montaric Brown (49, 4 INTs, 5 PBU), LaDarrius Bishop (14, 2 PBU) and Khari Johnson (4, 1 PBU) and DBs Greg Brooks Jr. (44, 2 PBU, 2 FR), Jayden Johnson (23, 2 TFL), Joe Foucha (61, 6.5 TFL, 5 PBU) Myles Slusher (35, 2 INTs), Simeon Blair (32, 1 INT, 4 PBU) and Malik Chavis (13, 1 INT). CB Hudson Clark (12) is expected back.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Special teams

MISSOURI PK Harrison Mevis (17 of 19 FG, 40 of 40 PAT) was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist. He's made 34 of 39 FG, 68 of 68 PAT in his career. P Grant McKinniss (41.3) has 8 50-plus punts, 25 inside the 20. Sean Koetting has an 88% touchback rate (59 of 67) on kickoffs. Versatile Kris Abrams-Draine averages 24.1 yards on KOR, Dionte Smith 4.5 on PR.

ARKANSAS Turned the corner under Scott Fountain about midway through the year and are now a strength. P Reid Bauer (42.5) has been in on 2 successful fake FGs and he has 10 50-plus punts. Vito Calvaruso is at 85% (57 of 67) on touchbacks. Cam Little (17 of 21 FG, 39 of 39 PAT) is one of the nation's top freshmen. Nathan Parodi and AJ Green are solid return men.

ADVANTAGE Even

Intangibles

MISSOURI The Tigers aim to continue its lengthy dominance of the Battle Line Rivalry with a third-consecutive win in Arkansas and sixth in a row overall. Tigers' WR Barrett Banister has his best games vs. UA and fellow Fayetteville High alum Akial Byers recovered a fumble for a TD in a 2018 rout. DL coach Al Davis was a key Hog in the glory years of 2010-11. Coach Eli Drinkwitz, an Alma native, has been a clever provocateur in elevating the intensity of the rivalry.

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks can go 3-0 in trophy games with a win: Huge incentive. Coach Sam Pittman didn't let on but it appeared he has major motivation after Drinkwitz's rivalry comments at SEC Media Days. Add in defensive coordinator Barry Odom coaching the Tigers for four years and defensive linemen Markell Utsey and Tre Williams being ex-Tigers and the appearance of the rivalry growing in strength looks legitimate. Like maybe it just means more.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas