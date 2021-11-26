Benton County sheriff's deputy dies of covid-19

ROGERS -- Josh Pierson, a deputy with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, died Thursday after a battle with covid-19, according to a GoFundMe post.

"With great sadness we wanted to let everyone know my brother lost his fight to covid this morning and joined my momma and his lord and savior at 7:48 a.m. He will be greatly missed," the post from his sister stated.

Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford confirmed Pierson's covid-related death Friday. Pierson, 39, was from Rogers, Oxford said.

Pierson died at Mercy Medical Center in Rogers, Oxford said. It was the 326th covid-related death in the county this year, Oxford said.

Pierson was assigned to security at the County Administration Building in downtown Bentonville.

The GoFundMe page had raised $3,945 toward a goal of $5,000 as of Friday morning.

Pierson is at least the second law enforcement officer in as many months from the county to die of covid-19. Officer Christopher Cummins of the Bella Vista Police Department died at the age of 38 on Oct. 23.