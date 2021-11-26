Bulldogs motivated ahead of semifinal

One team has played in a state championship game each of the past three years, winning it all in 2018.

The other hasn't been past the semifinal round since 1987 and has yet to hang up a championship banner.

History seems to be all the impetus needed for Little Rock Christian Academy and White Hall High School in tonight's 5A football semifinal at Bulldog Stadium. White Hall is making its fifth semifinal appearance and second in the last three years, trying to earn a season sweep of a 5A-Central Conference foe.

Any further motivation needed won't be found in a pregame talk.

"You give this great speech, and you run out there, and 30 seconds into it, it's gone," White Hall Coach Bobby Bolding said. "That stuff doesn't win football games. Kids are locked in, practicing hard, paying attention, trying to understand what they do and what we have to do to counter it. It's like kind of like 'Any Given Sunday,' and Al Pacino gives the greatest pregame speech, one of the greatest of all time, and they run out and tear down the door, almost, and the other team runs the opening kickoff back."

Little Rock Christian needs only look back at a 14-10 homecoming loss to White Hall on Oct. 1.

"That was a tough, hard-fought game, kind of a knock-down, drag-out, back-and-forth game," fifth-year Warriors Coach Eric Cohu said. "We felt like we should have finished a couple more drives. Hat's off to White Hall. Their defense came up big on the goal line a couple of different times. We missed a field goal. They were able to score 14 points late in the game. It was a good, hard-nosed football game and we came up on the short end that we would like to play better this time."

The rematch will kick off at 7 tonight at White Hall, with the winner facing either reigning state and 5A-Central champion Pulaski Academy or Greenbrier next weekend at War Memorial Stadium.

Little Rock Christian (10-2) has championship-game experience mixed with youth. Quarterback Walker White, who has thrown for 1,915 yards and 23 touchdowns, moved up to the varsity as a freshman during last year's playoffs, as did classmate and linebacker Preston Davis, now the team's leading tackler with 137.

Like White Hall, Little Rock Christian shares the ball in its ground game, led by senior Jayvean Dyer-Jones' 1,678 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns. Senior Brian Gittens has rushed for 785 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Warriors average 37.1 points per game, but their offensive acumen will be tested against a Bulldogs team that has pitched five shutouts this season and limited offensive juggernauts Farmington and Camden Fairview in the playoffs. Seniors Steven Weston (6 interceptions), Tekaylin Walker (3 interceptions, 92 tackles) and Bowens (92 tackles) are big reasons for the Bulldogs' defensive success.

"White Hall's kind of been known for having one of the best defenses in the state and they're still good defensively, so we're going to have to play our best game of the year. They held us to fewer points than any team, and they do a good job of that. I feel like the whole team has improved. I feel like we've improved quite a bit, but watching them in the playoffs, a couple of games on film, they've improved as well, so I think it's going to be a really good football game Friday night."

Bulldog senior Mathew Martinez has thrown on point in two playoff victories, combining to go 23 for 31 for 272 yards and 3 touchdowns. Martinez has 1,202 yards and 13 scores passing while operating a run-heavy offense (2,775 rushing yards as a team).

"They're throwing a little more than the first time we've played them, so it always makes them a little tougher to defend," Cohu said. "They're balanced in what they're doing. For us, we really have to finish drives. We have to execute well. We can't turn the ball over. When you're in these big games, usually the team that wins the turnover battle will win the game."

High school football state playoff matchups

NOTES: All games begin at 7 tonight; only classifications with southeast Arkansas teams listed; all games listed in bracket order

CLASS 5A SEMIFINALS

Pulaski Academy at Greenbrier

Little Rock Christian Academy at White Hall

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS

Shiloh Christian at Rivercrest

Arkadelphia at Crossett

Stuttgart at Warren

Lamar at Robinson

CLASS 3A QUARTERFINALS

McGehee at Hoxie

Newport at Prescott

Centerpoint at Harding Academy

Glen Rose at Booneville

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

Fordyce at Magnet Cove

East Poinsett County at Clarendon

Hazen at Poyen

Des Arc at McCrory