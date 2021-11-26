Police beat: Crash into vehicle leads to charges; Police: Man with big knife arrested

Crash into vehicle

leads to charges

A Jacksonville woman faces felony criminal mischief charges after police say she tried to hit a person with her car after an argument, damaging another vehicle in the process, according to an arrest report.

Jacksonville Police Department officers around 1 a.m. Thursday were called to the apartment complex at 300 Marshall Road in Jacksonville. Police said a witness reported that Tytiyana Hildreth, 22, tried to strike an unknown man with her Dodge Journey.

In the process, Hildreth struck another vehicle, causing "massive damage," the report states. Police arrested Hildreth, who lived in the apartment complex.

Police: Man with big knife arrested

Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday afternoon who was attacking people with a large knife or machete, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Anson Garcia, 36, shortly after 4 p.m. in the Brodie Creek neighborhood west of Interstate 430. The location of the arrest matched Garcia's listed home address.

Witnesses reported that Garcia was acting erratically and chased two people with a knife or a machete, attempting to stab them, according to the police report.