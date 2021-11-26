Crashes on roadways in state kill 4 people

Four people died and two more were injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Thursday, according to Arkansas State Police preliminary reports.

Brandon Gattis, 32, of Ozark was driving west just before 3 a.m. on U.S. 64 in Franklin County when he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway. His 2000 Chevrolet hit a culvert and flipped.

Gattis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Conditions at the time of the crash were rainy and the road was wet, the report states.

Karena Everett, 23, of Pine Bluff, and Diamante Estrellas, 23, of Little Rock, were killed about 7:40 a.m. in Lake Village at U.S. 82 and U.S. 65.

A 2001 Peterbilt truck was making a left turn on a green arrow traffic signal when Everett, driving a 2018 Hyundai, failed to yield to the red light and hit the truck head-on.

The road was wet and it was rainy at the time of the wreck, the report states.

April Malone, 44, of Searcy died after her 2020 Hyundai Accent hit another car head-on on Arkansas 36 in rural White County at 1 p.m.

Malone, driving east, was following a right curve in the road when her vehicle crossed the centerline, hitting a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder going west.

The occupants of the Pathfinder -- Cindy Hearnsberger, 63, and Emily Hearnsberger, 32, both of Searcy -- were injured in the wreck and taken to Unity Health's White County Medical Center for treatment.

Conditions were cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck, according to the report.