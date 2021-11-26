Arkansas State men vs. Morehead State
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro
RECORDS ASU 3-1; Morehead State 2-3
SERIES Morehead State leads 1-0
TV None
RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ASU
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;10.3;4.8
G Desi Sills, 6-2, Sr.;12.5;2.8
F Norchad Omier, 6-7, So.;13.3;8.8
F Keyon Wesley, 6-9, Sr.;5.0;4.8
G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr.;9.5;2.8
COACH Mike Balado (54-70 in fifth season at ASU and overall)
MOREHEAD STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG
F Johni Broome, 6-10, Fr.;12.2;10.0
G Tray Hollowell, 6-3, Gr.;10.6;1.8
G Ta'lon Cooper, 6-4, So.;9.0;4.8
G Jake Wolfe, 6-5, Jr.;6.4;2.2
G Skyelar Potter, 6-3, Jr.10.4;5.8
COACH Preston Spradlin (71-80 in sixth season at Morehead State and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU;;Morehead State
74.0;Points for;64.7
67.5;Points against;68.8
+0.8;Rebound margin;+6.2
+1.3;Turnover margin;-3.2
43.3;FG pct.;45.1
30.0;3-pt pct.;32.5
81.4;FT pct.;63.9
CHALK TALK Norchad Omier's 18 points and 12 rebounds in ASU's last game gives the Nicaraguan 17 career double-doubles just four games into his sophomore season. ...The only time these teams have met was last November when Morehead State won 69-61 at home despite Caleb Fields' 22 points. ... The Eracism Invitational, which begins with this matchup, is just the second in-season tournament in Jonesboro since the 1993-94 season.
-- Mitchell Gladstone