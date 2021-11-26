Arkansas State men vs. Morehead State

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro

RECORDS ASU 3-1; Morehead State 2-3

SERIES Morehead State leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr.;10.3;4.8

G Desi Sills, 6-2, Sr.;12.5;2.8

F Norchad Omier, 6-7, So.;13.3;8.8

F Keyon Wesley, 6-9, Sr.;5.0;4.8

G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr.;9.5;2.8

COACH Mike Balado (54-70 in fifth season at ASU and overall)

MOREHEAD STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Johni Broome, 6-10, Fr.;12.2;10.0

G Tray Hollowell, 6-3, Gr.;10.6;1.8

G Ta'lon Cooper, 6-4, So.;9.0;4.8

G Jake Wolfe, 6-5, Jr.;6.4;2.2

G Skyelar Potter, 6-3, Jr.10.4;5.8

COACH Preston Spradlin (71-80 in sixth season at Morehead State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU;;Morehead State

74.0;Points for;64.7

67.5;Points against;68.8

+0.8;Rebound margin;+6.2

+1.3;Turnover margin;-3.2

43.3;FG pct.;45.1

30.0;3-pt pct.;32.5

81.4;FT pct.;63.9

CHALK TALK Norchad Omier's 18 points and 12 rebounds in ASU's last game gives the Nicaraguan 17 career double-doubles just four games into his sophomore season. ...The only time these teams have met was last November when Morehead State won 69-61 at home despite Caleb Fields' 22 points. ... The Eracism Invitational, which begins with this matchup, is just the second in-season tournament in Jonesboro since the 1993-94 season.

-- Mitchell Gladstone