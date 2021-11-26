Fayetteville tries to take down Conway a second time

Are you surprised some people who follow high school football closely are picking Conway to beat Fayetteville despite the fact the Bulldogs have already beaten the Wampus Cats once this season?

You shouldn't be.

There are too many examples to list here of teams that lost in the regular season win in a rematch during the playoffs. The best example I can give came in 1987 when Fort Smith Southside defeated Fort Smith Northside 23-8 in Week 10 to end conference play. The teams met again in the Class AAAA state championship game at Little Rock and Northside won handily, 27-7.

That's quite a reversal in four weeks time.

Fayetteville handled Conway pretty well, 41-24, when the teams met way back in August at Harmon Field. Fayetteville is a senior-dominated team while Conway started a sophomore at quarterback and a junior at running back in that game. Those players, and others, have gotten better with added experience and Conway will bring plenty of swagger into tonight's game after blasting Rogers 49-0 last week.

Beating the same team twice in one season is difficult but placing Conway in the favorite's role for the rematch has more to do with the strength of the leagues represented tonight than what happened on Aug. 27. Three of the final four teams in Class 7A are from the 7A-Central Conference, a year after the league filled all four spots in the semifinals. Fayetteville was the last team from the 7A-West to claim a state championship in 7A and that came in 2016 when many of the players in tonight's game were still in junior high.

No one will be surprised if two teams from the 7A-Central Conference will be fighting it out against in the championship game at War Memorial Stadium on Dec. 4. But I've seen Fayetteville enough this season to know the Bulldogs are quite capable of winning tonight's rematch and advancing to the championship game as the lone survivor from the 7A-West.

RICK'S PICK Fayetteville

