Firemen hit road in Santa Run act

The Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department will make its annual Holiday Santa Run, spreading holiday cheer with a preview at the Christmas Tree Lighting and community prayer ceremony at the 601 Main Street Plaza from 5:30-7 p.m. Sunday.

The Santa Run firetruck will travel throughout Pine Bluff from approximately 5-8 p.m. Monday through Dec. 24. As precautions against covid-19, social distancing and masks will be required, according to a news release.

Fire department personnel and Carrington Electric Co. of Pine Bluff decorated a reserve fire truck with Christmas lights and with assistance from Stereo Junction, a sound system is used to play Christmas music as they drive through the neighborhoods.

The following schedule lists the dates and area of the city that the firefighters will travel during the holidays.

Emergency calls and/or inclement weather may cause the schedule to be adjusted.

SANTA RUN SCHEDULE

Sunday, 5:30-7 p.m. -- 601 Main Street Plaza -- Christmas Tree Lighting.

Monday – East of The Pines mall (Aureli and Country Living mobile home parks, Grider Field Road, Springhill Street, Mobile, Natchez, Vicksburg, Green Meadows Drive).

Tuesday – Watson Chapel community (Edgewood Drive, South Apple Street, Union Avenue, Garland Avenue, Scott Avenue, Dusty Lake, Greenway Drive, East Lake Drive, West Lake Drive, Chapel Heights, Scenic Drive, Jeffcoat, Kay Don, Mary).

Dec. 1 – West of Blake Street, south of Sixth Avenue, and north of Faucett Road (Starlite Drive, Leawood, Dianne, Skylark, Taft, Franklin, Madison, Dearborn, Oakwood, Gross, Hemlock, Young, Apple, Hepburn).

Dec. 2 -- 5:15-7:15 p.m. Christmas Parade in Downtown Pine Bluff.

Dec. 3 – 5:15-6:30 p.m. Save-A-Lot, 600 S. Ash St.; 6:45-8 p.m. (east of Blake Street, north of Sixth Avenue, south of Reeker, east of University); (Fluker, Reed, Havis, Bell, High, King, Vaugine, Scull, Pullen, Bois D Arc).

Dec. 4 -- 5:30-6:15 p.m. Aquatic Center; 6:30-7:15 p.m. Saracen Landing; 7:15-8 p.m. 601 Main Street Plaza.

Dec. 5 -- North of Reeker and east of Birch (Townsend Park, Whiteside, Willow, Oliver, Magnolia, Watson, Roane, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Piney Woods, Woodgate, University Drive and Riverside Drive).

Dec. 6 -- Dollarway community (Lane, Norman, Spears, Moreland, Knight, Haley, Windham, Mosely, Bullock, School, Malcomb, Hoover, Richard, Phyllis, Cottonwood, streets east of Bryant).

Dec. 7 -- Downtown, west of Ohio Street, north of Harding Avenue, and east of Main Street (State, Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Missouri, Indiana, Florida, Kentucky, Pennsylvania).

Dec. 8 -- 5-6:30 p.m. Super One Foods, 5805 Dollarway Road; 6:45-8 p.m. (streets west of Bryant). Stonewall Trailer Park, West and East Piney, McConnell Circle and apartments next to McConnell Circle).

Dec. 9 -- 5-6:15 p.m. Chapel Village; 6:45-8 p.m. Super One Foods, 28th Avenue and Camden Road.

Dec. 10 -- West of Hazel Street, north of 42nd Avenue, and south of 28th Avenue, east of railroad tracks (Sunset Village, Sherwood Forest, Royal Forest, Lincoln Green, Robinhood, Fir Street, Southwood Drive, King Richard, Royal Forest, Catalpa, Holly, Orange).

Dec. 11 -- 5-7 p.m. -- Walmart Supercenter.

Dec. 12 – South of 42nd Avenue, east of Olive, north of Ridgway Road (Elmwood Circle, Sixth Avenue, Beau Monde, Sheraton Park, Stevens Drive, 50th Avenue, Windsor Colony, Wellington, Mt. Vernon, Monticello, Hampton Parkway, Foxcroft, Bobo Road, Mayberry, Town and Country, Greensward, Skyline, Brinkley).

Dec. 13 -- 5-6:15 p.m. Super 1 Foods, 1605 E. Harding Ave.; 6:15-8 p.m. Broadmoor (Belair Drive, Belle Meade, Belmoor, Brentwood, Belmont, Wisconsin, Kansas, Westgate, Washington, Colorado, Mississippi, Nebraska, Port Road).

Dec. 14 – South of 13th Avenue, east of Hazel Street, west of Olive Street, north of 28th Avenue (Maple, Spruce, Circle Drive, Cypress Drive, Locust, Ash, Mulberry, Linden, Cherry, Popular, Elm, Oak, Beech, Laurel).

Dec. 15 -- South of 28th Avenue, east of Hazel, west of Olive, north of 42nd Avenue (Maple, Cherry, Poplar, Winter's Place, Longmeadow, Jefferson Place, Westridge).

Dec. 16 -- East of Blake Street, north of 28th Avenue, west of Hazel Street, south of Sixth Avenue (Violet, Shady Grove, Orchid, Daffodil, Tulip, Jonquil, Rose, Iris, Edmar, Howard Drive, Catalpa, Birch, Myrtle, Highland, Sycamore, Larch, Juniper, Bois D' Arc, Peach, Marsh, Fox, Arlington, Bay, Amis).

Dec. 17 -- South of Ridgway (Indian Hills, Silver Fox, War Eagle, Mulberry Street, Dancing Rabbit, Running Bear, Blackhawk Ridge, Deer Run, Rosswood, Golfview, 73rd Avenue, Fairway Drive, Par Lane).

Dec. 18 – 5:15-6:15 p.m. Jefferson Square; 6:30-7:30 p.m. Super One Foods, 28th Avenue and Hazel Street.

Dec. 24 – 5-7 p.m. – Walmart Supercenter.

Dec. 19-23 -- Open dates will be used for make-up days due to inclement weather and emergency calls.

The fire department is looking forward to sharing the Santa Fire Truck with the community. The department and the city of Pine Bluff thanks Carrington Electric who donated and installed the Christmas lights.

Details: Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services, (870) 730-2048, on Facebook or www.pineblufffire.com.