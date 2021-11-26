FYI: Christmas in Springdale, crafts in Bentonville

Today

Fort Smith Ice Rink -- 5-9 p.m. Fridays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays; 1-5 p.m. Sundays through Jan. 2, 100 N. B St. in Fort Smith. $8-$12. fortsmith.org/ice-skating/

"Tiny Beautiful Things" -- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Dec. 5, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$51. 777-7477.

"Marie and Rosetta" -- 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, through Dec. 12, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $10-$54. 777-7477.

Saturday

Super Saturday -- Story time with Ms. Jessica, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Holiday Express -- Ride the A&M Railroad from Springdale to Johnson, Nov. 27, Dec. 12, Dec. 17, Dec. 19, Emma Avenue Depot in Springdale. $20-$30. 725-4017.

Winter Market on the Square -- Handcrafted Christmas gifts for purchase, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., on the Bentonville square. Free. downtownbentonville.org/event/winter-market

Closing Ceremony -- Marshallese Canoe Carving, noon-2 p.m., South Lawn at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Get tickets at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Christmas on the Creek -- With food, live music, a holiday market, a hot cocoa crawl, local art, pictures with Santa, a Cycling Santas bike ride and the lighting of the tallest live Christmas tree in Northwest Arkansas, noon-8 p.m., Shiloh Square in Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org/events

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Sunday

Featured Artist -- Regenerous Designs, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

