High school football playoffs schedule

Playoff schedule
NOTE All games begin at 7 p.m. today unless otherwise noted
CLASS 7A
SEMIFINALS
Conway at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.
North Little Rock at Bryant
CLASS 6A
SEMIFINALS
Little Rock Parkview at Greenwood
Marion at El Dorado
CLASS 5A
SEMIFINALS
Little Rock Christian at White Hall
Pulaski Academy at Greenbrier
CLASS 4A
QUARtERFINALS
Arkadelphia at Crossett
Lamar at Joe T. Robinson
Shiloh Christian at Rivercrest
Stuttgart at Warren
CLASS 3A
QUARTERFINALS
Centerpoint at Harding Academy
Glen Rose at Booneville
McGehee at Hoxie
Newport at Prescott
CLASS 2A
QUARTERFINALS
Des Arc at McCrory
East Poinsett County at Clarendon
Fordyce at Magnet Cove
Hazen at Poyen
EIGHT MAN (Small school)
CHAMPIONSHIP
Mountain Pine at Strong