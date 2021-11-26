High school football playoffs schedule

Playoff schedule

NOTE All games begin at 7 p.m. today unless otherwise noted

CLASS 7A

SEMIFINALS

Conway at Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.

North Little Rock at Bryant

CLASS 6A

SEMIFINALS

Little Rock Parkview at Greenwood

Marion at El Dorado

CLASS 5A

SEMIFINALS

Little Rock Christian at White Hall

Pulaski Academy at Greenbrier

CLASS 4A

QUARtERFINALS

Arkadelphia at Crossett

Lamar at Joe T. Robinson

Shiloh Christian at Rivercrest

Stuttgart at Warren

CLASS 3A

QUARTERFINALS

Centerpoint at Harding Academy

Glen Rose at Booneville

McGehee at Hoxie

Newport at Prescott

CLASS 2A

QUARTERFINALS

Des Arc at McCrory

East Poinsett County at Clarendon

Fordyce at Magnet Cove

Hazen at Poyen

EIGHT MAN (Small school)

CHAMPIONSHIP

Mountain Pine at Strong