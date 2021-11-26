Holiday magic planned downtown

Ready to celebrate Christmas? Beginning Sunday, Go Forward Pine Bluff and others are hosting a number of events designed to kick off the holiday season without the hassle of big, frenzied crowds.

It's dubbed Mistletoe Magic, Believe in Miracles, and the Sunday through Dec. 4 lineup includes a parade, lights, photos and Santa, said Leigh Cockrum with Go Forward Pine Bluff.

"Already the excitement is building and people are ready to get out," Cockrum said about the feedback she's getting regarding the festivities.

They are concerned about covid-19 safety protocols and are taking precautions; however, the activities take place outside. It makes following CDC guidelines easier, Cockrum said.

Their second annual Christmas Tree Lighting event is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday at the 601 Main Street Plaza, 601 Main St., in downtown Pine Bluff. It's free to the public and will signal the start of Mistletoe Magic.

The Go Forward staff have a few extras scheduled, such as a visit by Santa, carolers. The Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department and the Pine Bluff Police Department will be serving hot chocolate.

On Dec. 2, everyone is invited to the Christmas Parade that starts at 5:30 p.m. The parade will start at 10th Avenue and Main Street, proceed to Sixth Avenue and Main Street and turn south toward Convention Center Drive. The parade stops at the Civic Center grounds where Santa will be arriving by helicopter.

"We have more surprises in the works," Cockrum said.

On Dec. 3, the public is invited to the Enchanted Land of Lights & Legends at Regional Park. It has magically transformed into the state's largest drive-thru holiday wonderland with possibly more than 240 displays. Admission is free and is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Festival Association.

After a tour, folks are invited to stop in at Saracen Landing for the Community Christmas Book event scheduled from 5-9 p.m.

"Friends and family can get their photos taken in a holiday setting...Someone described it as like being on a Hallmark movie set," Cockrum said.

Then on Dec. 4, residents are invited to the Christmas Crawl on Main from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. It's sponsored by Lenora Jan Robinson and Burt's Food Court & Events, and held at Burt's, 209 S. Main St. There will be music, food and retail vendors, kids' activities and more.

The lineup is all about family and fun, and providing locals a safe way to celebrate the 2021 Christmas season, Cockrum said.

Also, it's about showing off the new and newly renovated buildings and the recent streetscape improvement and the Main Street Plaza, she said. The area lends itself to festivals and celebrations.

"We want everyone to see the downtown. It's about bringing the downtown back to life," Cockrum said.