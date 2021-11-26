Horror thriller has real-life inspiration

For Michigan-born filmmaker Nicholas Holland, "An Intrusion" -- the story of a man whose sins come back to haunt him via a series of home and property invasions -- is a mix of fiction and a heavy dose of real-life inspiration.

"The story came to me while working both backwards from the climax and living in the midst of a rather nasty divorce and needing to write about the emotions of familial collapse," Holland, who owns Diamond Dead Media and directed the film, says via email. "I had this idea for what felt like two distinctly different narratives in two distinctly different films colliding, and decided I wanted to crash the train of a character drama into a dark and gritty thriller."

It doesn't bother him that the film is being released today rather than during Halloween, a season inevitably connected with horror and thriller films.

"I had my focus so fixed on completing and releasing the film that I actually would've been satisfied with any part of the year," he says. "Since the film takes place during the holiday season and is about the depressing notion of 'starting over' every new year, I actually am quite happy with its holiday-season release."

Holland is also happy with early feedback on the film.

"I was not only elated with the reaction of audiences in these initial screenings, but it exceeded all expectations because I tried to keep my head out of the clouds and went in with none."

Angelina Danielle Cama, who plays Rebecca, the daughter of main character Sam Hodges, is also "super excited" about the project. Her previous credits include a horror movie that she co-executive-produced; a science fiction thriller and an action/crime thriller. She admits that she finds herself drawn to these adrenaline pumpers. "'An Intrusion' is a story that is definitely one of my favorites," she says.

She believes audiences will get into Holland's film.

"And the twists are mind-blowing. When I first read the script, I definitely was surprised," she recalls. "And, it made me even more excited to be a part of this production. I am hoping that people will enjoy it for the thrill it is and appreciate the cinematic choices."



