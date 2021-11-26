HOW WE SEE IT: Missouri at Arkansas predictions

Clay Henry, Hawgs Illustrated

The Arkansas linebackers -- as coached by Mizzou grad Michael Scherer -- will be the difference. The Tigers don't stop the run as well as the Razorbacks. Arkansas, 34-17.

Dudley E. Dawson, Hawgs Illustrated

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman and his staff have literally brought the Razorback football program back to life. The Hogs check another box in the regular season finale, which still should be dubbed ArMogeddon. Arkansas, 31-17.

Matt Jones, Whole Hog Sports

Missouri has one of the SEC's worst defenses and its offense centers around the run game -- an Arkansas strength. If the Razorbacks show the same focus they did at Alabama, they will end the regular season as an eight-win team. Arkansas is as motivated to end the Mizzou losing streak as it was its other trophy games. Arkansas 38-21.

Scottie Bordelon, Whole Hog Sports

It would be silly to think Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz won't have a few tricks up his sleeve for this game. It's in his nature, and he wants his program to be a thorn in the side of Arkansas. I expect the Tigers to give the Razorbacks more of a game than most. Missouri blitzes a lot, so Arkansas will have to be prepared for that. The Razorbacks, though, should be able to find nice balance on offense and limit explosive plays defensively. Arkansas, 38-28.

Bart Pohlman, Sport & Story

Arkansas has a chance to hit the eight-win mark in the regular seasons for the first time since 2011. The Hogs will get the win, and get some long-awaited revenge on Mizzou. This one might be a mismatch. Arkansas, 38-13.

Tommy Craft, ESPN Arkansas

Missouri is playing its best football, but Arkansas is clearly the better team. The Hogs can run the football and that will keep it from becoming a shootout. Arkansas, 38-21.

Tye Richardson, ESPN Arkansas

Sam Pittman continues to give fans hope. The Hogs don't wilt under pressure anymore. KJ Jefferson helps the Hogs flip the script against the Tigers. Arkansas, 45-24.