It's a good weekend to watch rivalry games

It seems like last week the Arkansas Razorbacks were taking on Rice to start the season, and Layne Hatcher had come off the bench to lead Arkansas State to a win over Central Arkansas.

Instead, the Razorbacks close the regular season with Missouri, and ASU does the same with the Texas State Bobcats.

Both games are at home. Harding hosts Northwest Missouri in the NCAA Division II playoffs, so as Rex Nelson says every Monday at the Little Rock Touchdown Club: Get out and see a college football game.

This, of course, is rivalry week in college football and that includes seven SEC games that started last night with Ole Miss at Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

That count doesn't include Missouri at Arkansas, but that game is quickly becoming a rivalry because of Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz's shooting from the lip.

Went 9-2 on the picks last week to bring the season record to 82-28.

Here are this week's picks:

Missouri at Arkansas

The Tigers will experience Arkansas' version of the Pony Express today, which is three or four running backs pounding, pounding and then pounding some more. Then when Missouri tries to stop the running attack, KJ Jefferson will make them pay with his arm. Mizzou's defense is No. 12 in the SEC against the run and has given up a ton of points this season but is riding a two-game win streak. Arkansas 42-24

Texas State at Arkansas State

The Red Wolves will finish the season like they began: With a win. It wasn't the season the fans hoped for under first-year Coach Butch Jones, but ending with two wins should give them momentum going into recruiting season. Arkansas State 45-28

Florida State at Florida

Once a glorious rivalry with national ramifications, these teams are 5-6, so only one will be bowl eligible. Florida State 28-27

Georgia at Georgia Tech

The Yellowjackets have won only three games, the second worst record in the ACC, and the Bulldogs are undefeated and No. 1 in all the land. With Alabama coming up next week in the SEC Championship Game, don't expect Kirby Smart to play his starters any longer than necessary. Georgia 42-17

Alabama at Auburn

The Tigers have lost three consecutive games and their fans are checking the recruiting news daily. Most should be wondering what the record would be if Gus Malzahn was still there. It would not be surprising if the Crimson Tide dedicated this game to Cecil Hurt, who covered Bama for 39 years for the Tuscaloosa News. Hurt, who died this week, didn't have an enemy in the world. Alabama 32-24

Vanderbilt at Tennessee

The Vols are trying to play themselves out of the Music City Bowl because that's too close to home. The Vols will be trying in vain to stop a six-game losing streak. Tennessee 37-17

Texas A&M at LSU

The final curtain comes down on Ed Orgeron's short career as the Tigers head coach. He leaves a multi-millionaire and the program in troubled waters. If the right Aggies team shows up they win easily, but there's another Aggie team that isn't feared. Texas A&M 28-24

Kentucky at Louisville

The Wildcats own the state in football and basketball right now, but when they play the Cardinals anything can happen. Kentucky 28-24

Clemson at South Carolina

The Tigers are favored by more than 11 on the road against the bowl-eligible Gamecocks. This is a far cry from the Clemson teams of the last few years, but still they have won four consecutive, including a win over Wake Forest. Clemson 42-24