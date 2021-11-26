Let's Eat | Local Restaurant News: Snoop Dogg at a Fayetteville drive-thru, 514 Filling Station and Tin Roof

Welcome to your tastiest source of restaurant news in Northwest Arkansas. Every Friday, we'll highlight what's new, what's gone and what's good in the region's rising food scene.

Raising Cane's

The rumors are true. Snoop Dogg really did serve chicken to Raising Cane's customers in Fayetteville a couple of weeks ago.

Lines stretched around the building on Nov. 10 as the famous rap artist greeted customers, took orders and handed out meals.

One customer's video of the experience went viral, garnering 5 million views on TikTok, according to a news release.

The surprise appearance, meant to promote the release of the artist's new album, was the latest in a series of promotions and events Snoop has done with the fast casual chain restaurant.

"Raising Cane's partnered up for the release of my new album, 'Algorithm,' so since I was near a Cane's for a DJ gig last week, I decided to pop into a restaurant and see all the push and promotion behind my project," he said. "Then I told the employees to take 10 so I could jump in the drive-through for a while."

514 Filling Station

A new Fayetteville food truck park, 514 Filling Station, has several eating options just south of downtown off the Razorback Greenway.

Kelly's Fantastic Foods, Soul Food Junkies and Sweet Scoops Blender Bar are all serving customers at 514 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The menu at Kelly's includes burgers, burritos, wings and sticky rice. Customers can enjoy their meal at indoor or outdoor seating.

Soul Food Junkies' menu boasts a catfish po'boy, a buffalo chicken club sandwich, Cajun-style shrimp and grits and more.

The Sweet Scoops truck serves up ice cream, macaroons and other desserts that may be familiar to patrons of the company's Farmington store.

Hours for the trucks can vary, so we recommend following 514 Filling Station on Facebook for updates.

Tin Roof

Tin Roof plans to open a restaurant and live music venue in downtown Fayetteville next spring.

The Nashville-based chain will move into the former Hog Haus Brewing Company building at the corner of Dickson Street and West Avenue.

Ozark Mountain Bagel Truck

The Ozark Mountain Bagel Truck has found a new home at Pink House Alchemy in Fayetteville.

Food truck customers can enjoy their bagels in Pink House's retail and cafe space at 928 N. College Ave., which is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Pink House Alchemy reopened fully Nov. 2 with new coffee and breakfast items available, in addition to a variety of espresso drinks, teas and mocktails.

