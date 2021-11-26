LIVE! in NWA: Morgan Wallen Comes To AMP, Live Music All Over NWA

The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion has announced another show for its 2022 summer season. Contemporary country artist Morgan Wallen brings "The Dangerous Tour" to the Walmart AMP, with guest HARDY, at 7 p.m. Aug. 26. Tickets go on sale to the public Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. and range from $55 to $149.75. 443-5600; amptickets.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Sarah Loethen performs at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Bentonville Brewing Co., 901 S.W. 14th St. in Bentonville. Free. facebook.com/bentonvillebrewing.

• 23 North performs at 7 p.m. today; and Avery Waltz performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755; wanderoolodge.com.

• Hoojshwah performs at 9 p.m. today at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. in Eureka Springs. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Karaoke with Stan is hosted today; and Coyote Claw Duo performs Saturday at the Rowdy Beaver Den, 47 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Free. 363-6444; rowdybeaver.com.

• Jeremiah Griffin performs at 7 p.m. today; and Phoenix Pan performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Dr. in Fayetteville. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Isayah's All Stars ($8) perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour today; Big Smith ($20-$30) performs at 9 p.m. today and at 8:30 p.m. Saturday with guest Noah Richmond's Little Monster at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Stand-up comedian Jackie Kashian performs at 7 p.m. today and at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. in Lowell. Tickets are $15. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.