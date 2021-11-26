LIVE UPDATES: Hogs host Tigers in Battle Line Rivalry game

5:53, 2Q - Arkansas 10, Missouri 3

The Razorbacks have the game's first touchdown on a 1-yard run by Rocket Sanders on third down.

The big play in the drive was a 43-yard pass from KJ Jefferson to Treylon Burks to the Mizzou 7. Burks was wide open, but stumbled catching the ball and never could regain his footing. The catch put Burks over 1,000 receiving yards this season. He also had a 6-yard reception to the 1.

The drive went 76 yards in 8 plays and took 2:50 off the clock. Jefferson had a 13-yard run on first down to spark the offense, and the drive included a first-down pass from Jefferson to Burks to midfield.

8:43, 2Q - Arkansas 3, Missouri 3

Neither offense has been able to get much going since the Razorbacks' first drive.

Arkansas gained four yards and failed to gain a first down for the third consecutive possession. Missouri gained one first down before it punted back.

The Razorbacks have the ball at their own 24 coming out of a timeout.

13:27, 2Q - Arkansas 3, Missouri 3

Harrison Mevis kicked a 46-yard drive to tie the game after the Tigers took possession on the Arkansas fumble.

The Tigers had second-and-8 from the Arkansas 25, but Hayden Henry tackled Tyler Badie for a loss of three yards. Mizzou tried a screen on third-and-11, and Henry made another tackle at the line of scrimmage to end the drive.

END 1Q - Arkansas 3, Missouri 0

Missouri is driving inside the Arkansas 30 at the end of the first quarter.

It was a pretty evenly played quarter. The Tigers lead 90-82 in total yards. Tyler Badie has rushed 12 times for 55 yards for Mizzou.

2:20, 1Q - Arkansas 3, Missouri 0

Arkansas held Missouri on a fourth-down attempt inside Razorback territory, but Trelon Smith fumbled one play later and it was recovered by the Tigers at the Arkansas 39.

3:57, 1Q - Arkansas 3, Missouri 0

Arkansas and Missouri have traded punts since Little's field goal.

The Tigers had a nine-play drive that stalled at midfield following a penalty. The Razorbacks went three-and-out when Dominique Johnson was stopped for no gain on third-and-1.

10:01, 1Q - Arkansas 3, Missouri 0

Arkansas' Cam Little kicked a 36-yard field goal to put the Razorbacks ahead. KJ Jefferson ran 49 yards to the Mizzou 11, but the drive stalled after a false start penalty and a sack.

Little has made 18 of 22 attempts this season.

15:00, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Missouri 0

Arkansas won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Missouri will take possession first.

Pregame

Arkansas enters today's regular-season finale 7-4 overall and 3-4 in SEC play. The Razorbacks have an opportunity to win 8 games in a regular season for the first time since 2011.

On Tuesday, Arkansas was ranked No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings. It was the only 4-loss team in the top 25.

Missouri comes in bowl eligible as well thanks to wins over South Carolina (31-28) and Florida (24-23) the previous 2 weeks. The Tigers are 0-2 this season against teams that are currently ranked, and 1-3 in road games.

The lone victory away from home was against Vanderbilt (37-28) on Oct. 30.

Here are some pre-game roster and personnel notes:

• Hudson Clark, who did not travel to Alabama last week, was on the field for warmups and looked to be running with the first team. He took a nasty hit to the head from Hayden Henry late in regulation at LSU.

• Malik Chavis was not spotted prior to the game. Offensive linemen Ray Curry, Jalen St. John and Devon Manuel were not either.