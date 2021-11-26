Local animal shelters participate in 'Holiday Hope' event

Three area animal shelters are participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation's "Empty the Shelters -- Holiday Hope" event Dec. 6-20.

More than 220 participating animal shelters across the country will reduce adoption fees to $25 or less to help pets find their adoptive families, according to a news release. Locally, Humane Society for Animals Inc. of Rogers, Good Shepherd Humane Society of Eureka Springs and Rogers Animal Services will participate, the release states.

Empty the Shelters has helped 67,758 pets find homes across the country and in Canada since its inception in 2016. Visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters/ for an interactive map of participating shelters.