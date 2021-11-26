Migrant deaths at sea raise cry for change

CALAIS, France -- Helicopters buzzed above the waves and vessels were already scouring the cold waters when French maritime rescue volunteer Charles Devos added his boat to the frantic search for a flimsy migrant craft that foundered in the English Channel, killing at least 27 people.

What Devos found was gruesome. But not, he later sorrowfully acknowledged, wholly unexpected.

With migrants often setting off by the hundreds in flotillas of unseaworthy and overloaded vessels into the busy shipping lane crisscrossed by hulking freighters, and frequently beset by treacherous weather, waves and currents, Devos had long feared that tragedy would ensue.

That came this week, with the deadliest migration accident to date on the dangerous stretch of sea that separates France and Britain.

"We picked up six floating bodies. We passed by an inflatable craft that was deflated. The little bit of air remaining kept it afloat," Devos told reporters.

"I'd been somewhat expecting it because I'd say, 'It's going to end with a drama,'" he said.













France and Britain appealed Thursday for European assistance, promised stepped-up efforts to combat people-smuggling networks, and traded blame and barbs in the wake of Wednesday's deadly sinking that again shone a light on the scale and complexity of Europe's migration problems.

French President Emmanuel Macron appealed to neighboring European countries to do more to stop illegal migration into France, saying that when migrants reach French shores with hopes of heading on to Britain "it is already too late."

Macron said France is deploying army drones as part of stepped-up efforts to patrol its northern coastline and help rescue migrants at sea. But he also said that a greater collective effort is needed, referring to France as a "transit country" for Britain-bound migrants.

"We need to strengthen cooperation with Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, but also the British and the [European] Commission," he said on a visit to Croatia. "We need stronger European cooperation."

Migration is an explosive issue in Europe, where leaders often accuse one another of not doing enough to either prevent migrants from entering their countries or from continuing on to other nations.

Ministers from France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and Britain and EU officials are to meet today to discuss increasing efforts to crack down on migrant-smuggling networks, Macron's government announced.

Devos, the rescue volunteer, told reporters in comments broadcast by coastal radio Delta FM that the flimsy craft used by migrants for the crossing are increasingly overloaded, with as many as 50 people aboard.

Macron described the dead in Wednesday's sinking as "victims of the worst system, that of smugglers and human traffickers."

France has never had so many officers mobilized against illegal migration, and its commitment is "total," he said.

The French prosecutors' office tasked with investigating the sinking said the dead included 17 men, seven women and two boys and one girl thought to be teenagers. Magistrates were investigating potential charges of homicide, unintentional wounding, assisting illegal migration and criminal conspiracy, the prosecutors' office said.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said children and pregnant women were among the dead. Two survivors from the sinking were treated for hypothermia. One is Iraqi, the other Somali, Darmanin said. He said authorities are working to determine the victims' nationalities.

Macron's government vowed to bring those responsible for the tragedy to justice, piling pressure on investigators. Darmanin announced the arrests of five alleged smugglers who he said are suspected of being linked to the sinking.

He gave no details about the alleged links. The prosecutors' office investigating the deaths confirmed five arrests since Wednesday but said they didn't appear to be linked to its probe.

Darmanin said a suspected smuggler arrested overnight was driving a vehicle registered in Germany and had bought inflatable boats there.

He said criminal groups in Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Britain are behind people-smuggling networks. He called on those countries to cooperate better against smugglers, saying they don't always respond fully to French judicial requests for information.

"Britain and France must work together. We must no longer be, in effect, the only ones able to fight the smugglers," the minister said.

