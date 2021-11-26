MLB Calendar

SUNDAY-DEC. 1 Major League Baseball Players Association executive board meeting, Irving, Texas.

TUESDAY Last day for teams to offer 2022 contracts to unsigned players on their 40-man rosters, 7 p.m. Central.

DEC. 1 Collective bargaining agreement expires, 10:59 p.m. Central.

DEC. 5 Hall of Fame Golden Days Era and Early Baseball Era committees meet, Orlando, Fla.

DEC. 6-8 Winter meetings, Orlando, Fla.

DEC. 8 Winter meeting draft, Orlando, Fla.

DEC. 15 International amateur signing period closes, 4 p.m. Central

JAN. 14 Salary arbitration figures exchanged.

JAN. 15 International signing period opens, 8 a.m. Central.

JAN. 25 Baseball Writers' Association of America Hall of Fame vote announced, Secaucus, N.J.

JAN. 31-FEB. 18 Salary arbitration hearings, St. Petersburg, Fla.

FEB. 16 Voluntary reporting date for pitchers, catchers and injured players.

FEB. 21 Voluntary reporting date for other players.

FEB. 25 Exhibition games start.

FEB. 26 Mandatory reporting date.

MARCH 31 Opening day, active rosters reduced to 26 players.

JULY 19 All-Star Game, Los Angeles.

AUG. 11 Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati at Dyersville, Iowa.

AUG. 21 Boston vs. Baltimore at Williamsport, Pa.

OCT. 2 Regular season ends.